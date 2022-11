FARMINGTON – It’s back! Hosted by the Class of 2023, the Mt. Blue Craft Fair is back with tons of local crafters and vendors, raffle items, and food.

The Craft Fair is held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Blue High School. Vendors should contact Randelle Dyke, the Class of 2023 Advisor, at rdyke@mtbluersd.org

Come find unique holiday gifts and support local students!