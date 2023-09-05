Mt. Blue Music events and concerts for 2023-2024

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue music program is starting off with registrations this month. For grades 5-12, band and orchestra rental night and open house is Thursday, September 7, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Blue Middle School Music Rooms. For grade 4, the orchestra rental night and open house is Tuesday, September 14, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Cascade Brook School Cafetorium.

Concerts and music shows begin November 30 with the Middle and High School Orchestra Concert, with shows running throughout December and additional shows in March and May.