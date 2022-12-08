Mt. Blue National Honor Society inducts new members

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Campus chapter of the National Honor Society recently held its annual induction ceremony on November 15.

Nineteen new inductees joined the 26 members who were inducted last fall. Chapter advisor Sean Minear welcomed the new members and their families to the Mt. Blue Campus Forum for the evening ceremony. Mt. Blue High School Principal Monique Poulin and Foster Career and Technical Education Center Director Melissa Williams greeted students and families and offered brief remarks. Mt. Blue Chapter President Bridget Reusch spoke about the chapter and the many volunteer activities they have participated in.

Seniors Abby Hatch, Tessa Marcotte, Rachel Maxim, and Meren Zeliger spoke on the attributes of Character, Service, Scholarship, and Leadership. Following the student addresses, Bridget Reusch introduced the new members who received their membership cards and pins. The ceremony concluded with the National Honor Society pledge.

This year’s inductees are Levi Bogar, Lucinda Carroll, Vivian Cormier, Katelyn Daggett, Abigail Goodspeed, Taylor Gordon, Autumn Hensley, Evangeline Hutchins, Ariah Kalchik, Natalie McCarthy, Noah Prescott, Gracie Ross, Evans Sterling, Kaylee Sterling, Charles Stevens, Finley Ward, Mikayla Wilcox, Mason Willett, and Kathleen Yeaton.

Inductees from 2021 are Chandler Briggs, Emma Casavant, Sherilyn Chick, Katie Cilley, Samantha Clark, Delia Colello, Jet Decker, Emma Dunn, Mckella Ford, Emily Hammond, Abigail Hatch, Molly Kearing, Quintessa Marcotte, Rachel Maxim, Elizabeth Mayhew, Jayden Meader, Zachary Poisson, Natalie Ranger, Bridget Reusch, Moriah Reusch, Madison Rutberg, Alyssa Simoneau, Amelia Tierney, Callahan Towle, Meren Zeliger, and Carson Zundel.