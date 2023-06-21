Music in the Park: Belmont Radio concert June 29

JAY – Come see Belmont Radio perform at French Falls Park!

The Jay Recreation Committee is sponsoring a free concert with Belmont Radio as part of their summer concert series, Music in the Park. The first concert of the summer is on Thursday, June 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at French Falls Park, located across from Spruce Mountain Middle School at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket for the grass. The 207 Foodies food truck will be there, so come hungry and enjoy some delicious food.

The sponsors for the 2023 summer Music in the Park are Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, Hillside Sports Club, Thomas C. Goding & Son, and American Veterans.