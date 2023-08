JAY – The next Music in the Park concert, featuring the Pop Rocks, has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. The concert will be at French Falls Park, located at 28 French Falls Lane across from Spruce Mountain Middle School. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to spread in the grass. Enjoy some delicious food from Fresh Eatz food truck.

This free event is sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee.