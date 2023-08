JAY – Matt & the Barnburners will perform on August 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is the latest concert in the free Music in the Park series hosted at French Falls Park, located at 28 French Falls Lane across from Spruce Mountain Middle School. Bring your own blanket or chair, eat food from the Fresh Eatz food truck, and enjoy an evening of free blues music!

This free event is sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee.