Natural Science Program at Reich Museum returns

RANGELEY – We are announcing the return of the Natural Science Program at the Wilhelm Reich Museum in Rangeley. Join us this summer for a series of excellent speakers from near and far. All presentations are on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion.

July 31 – Bird Photography with Nick Leadley will explore the art and technique of bird photography. This presentation will introduce you to methods of creating avian images in habitats ranging from wilderness areas to your own backyard. Nick will cover technical questions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own cameras and photographs.

August 14 – Magnificent Mammals of Maine with MIDFW’s Laura Craver-Rogers asks the questions – Have you ever wondered what makes a beaver successful? Why are black bears so hard to find? How many toes does a fox have? Get the answers and more in this presentation filled with fun facts, furs, skulls, scat, and other animal artifacts.

August 21 – Stories of the Wild with Michelle Landry will be an interactive show-and-tell of humorous and insightful stories of the Rangeley region and its deep connection to nature, spanning a period starting 13,000 years ago to the present.

August 28 – Bugs We Love to Hate with Jan Collins focuses on Maine’s biting insects. How can we learn to appreciate them … or at least survive them!?

The program usually takes place in our outdoor classroom, and may include some light hiking on the museum’s trails. Participants should dress accordingly. Water, sunscreen, and bug repellent are suggested. All are welcome to join us for fun exploration of nature in a beautiful and relaxed setting.

For more info: 207-864-3443; email: info@wilhelmreichmuseum.org; or wilhelmreichmuseum.org