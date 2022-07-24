Neighbors Driving Neighbors revs up the engines on its annual auction

MOUNT VERNON – Neighbors Driving Neighbors (NDN) is a volunteer-based nonprofit that offers free rides to rural residents in its service area. NDN is hosting its annual auction online, and the bidding action is revving up now on featured experiences like a Kennebec River tour; on treats like brownies and cookies; and art and crafts. The starting flag for the auction was waved on July 1, and NDN is heading for a strong finish on July 29. Check out biddingowl.com/neighborsdrivingneighbors to place a bid on one-of-a-kind art, treats, and experiences.

While NDN builds community connections by linking volunteer drivers to riders, it relies on the support of the community to keep its operations going. Its annual auction collects an array of items donated by community members and local businesses, including gift certificates to popular destinations; lake and river cruises — such as in the 1968 “Amphicar”; paintings, lithographs, and other art; baked goods; and services like learning to make the perfect pie crust, or preparing a will.

NDN is thankful for the generous support of so many in the community and is honored to be able to provide transportation to help people continue to live meaningful lives in their homes. Founded in 2015, NDN trains volunteer drivers to transport registered riders from Vienna, Mt. Vernon, Fayette, Rome, and Belgrade to destinations within 35 miles of their homes. This year, despite a slowdown due to the pandemic, NDN volunteers have already driven 5,018 miles.

If you or a loved one needs transportation in NDN’s five-town area, reach out to register with NDN at www.neighborsdrivingneighbors.org or call (207) 860-0677. Follow NDN on Facebook at Neighbors Driving Neighbors. They’ll be glad to see you on the road!

As the auction closes in on the finish line, there are items and experiences yet to be won. You can bid on from the comfort of your own home, at biddingowl.com/neighborsdrivingneighbors