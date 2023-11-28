New Hope Baptist Church presents The Christmas Story cantata, December 15 and 17

FARMINGTON – The Christmas Story, a cantata of classic carols from around the world, will be presented by the New Hope Baptist Church located at 268 Perham Street in Farmington. The hour-long program with orchestrated accompaniment is free to the public and will be given on Friday, December 15, and Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 each evening.

Carols include “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” (German/French), “Rejoice and Be Merry” with “On Christmas Night All Christians Sing” (English), an absolutely beautiful arrangement of “O Holy Night” (French), “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” (American), “Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine” (Czechoslovakian/German), “Spanish Carol Suite” (Spain/Venezuela), “Wexford Carol” (Irish), “Sing We Now of Christmas” which includes “The First Noel” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” (French). There will also be two instrumental pieces. Scripture and narration will tie the carols together in a wonderful retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s Son.

Everyone is cordially invited to this family Christmas event. For more information or in case of inclement weather call 778-9696.