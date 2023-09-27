New Portland Community Library Book, Bake and DVD sale, Oct. 7

NEW PORTLAND – Come to the New Portland Community Library for the Book, Bake and DVD Sale on October 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All sold for a donation–join us for one of our last FUNraisers for this year! We have tons of books, baked goods from our local bakers, and some DVDs. We also have jigsaw puzzles–bring one, take one to keep you entertained this winter! There will be some lunch offerings as well as breads, cookies and other items to eat or freeze for later. The New Portland Community Library is located at 899 River Road in New Portland.