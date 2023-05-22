New Portland Community Library holding summer fundraisers

NEW PORTLAND – The New Portland Community Library will be holding fundraisers this summer to work towards their operations budget.

Saturday, May 27 The New Portland Community Library will be holding their Annual Silent Auction and Raffle at Happy Horseshoe Campground, 1100 Long Falls Dam Road in Lexington. The fun starts at 9 a.m. and drawings will start at 11 a.m. The library has been working hard collecting fun donations; something for everyone to enjoy! Many thanks for the generosity of Happy Horseshoe Campground and Pinkham family for welcoming and promoting this event.

Saturday, June 10 will be the library’s Annual Plant, Bake and Book Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be various flowers, perennials and herbs, as well as plant donations from Atwood’s Greenhouse, something for everyone. Also, we will have amazing baked goods, lunch available and books for your summer reading.

The library is a non-profit and must raise money to stay in operation. Although it seems daunting at times, the Library Board is determined to work hard to raise the funds necessary to keep the doors open.

If you are unable to make the fundraisers and would like to donate, the library is a 501c3 non–profit and you can send tax-deductible donations to:

New Portland Community Library, 899 River Road, New Portland, Maine 04961

For more information call 207-628-6561