New Vineyard Public Library to host plant, bake and book sale

The New Vineyard Public Library is hosting a plant, bake and book sale on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will take place in Smith Hall on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

Join us and take your mind off those pesky little biting bugs–and choose from our great selection of plants for vegetable and flower gardens, together with wonderful home bake pies, breads, bars and cookies! (Calling all rhubarb lovers!). Of course, a selection of books, DVDs for your summer reading and watching pleasure! Maybe a surprise item or two on our white elephant table.

All proceeds benefit the New Vineyard Public Library.

For more information, call 652-2250.