Norlands scholarships open call for applications



LIVERMORE – Norlands Living History Center announces an open call for applications for the 2021 Gammon History Education Scholarship Awards.

This year two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying high school seniors or students with equivalent education credentials. To be eligible, students must be from Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford or Kennebec counties and have plans to enroll in post-secondary studies with an historical component upon high school graduation. Qualifying students must submit a 500-word essay titled “HISTORY IS…” to Norlands by June 30, 2021. A selection committee will begin the review process in July and award recipients will be notified by Aug. 15. More information is available at norlands.org/latest-news or by calling Norlands at 207-897-4366.

Norlands’ Gammon History Education Scholarship Fund was established in 2010 in honor of founder Ethel “Billie” Gammon’s enthusiasm for learning and sharing history. Billie had a strong vision and the “bottomless well of energy and joy” to bring that vision to life. In 1973, she founded Norlands as a site where all visitors could learn about the past through real-life experiences – what we now call living history education. She wanted visitors to feel what it was like to sit on the hard school benches, to know how it felt to start and end the day with family chores and responsibilities, and to understand the rural practicality of families and neighbors pulling together for the common good. Billie Gammon developed the foundational curricula for the renowned Norlands school programs that continue to spark the imaginations of thousands of school children each year.

The Norlands Living History Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) museum, farm and archive located in Livermore, Maine. It is Maine’s oldest living history center and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Norlands’ mission is to preserve the heritage and traditions of rural life in Maine’s past, celebrate the achievements of Livermore’s Washburn family and use living history methods to make the values, activities, and issues of the past relevant to present and future generations.