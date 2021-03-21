Northern Stars Planetarium’s virtual program March 24

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A virtual program, The Sky Tonight to be presented by Northern Stars Planetarium, and hosted by the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center, will be held via Zoom 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

The program will be presented by John Meader of Northern Stars Planetarium.

Viewers will explore the late winter sky and find their way through the visible constellations, stopping to dive deeper into a few nebulae, galaxies, and star clusters. We’ll also explore the visible planets that are in the evening sky this March.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer period for as long as there are those with questions.

To learn more go to: https://www.northernstarsplanetarium.com. Join Zoom meeting at

https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/81724931497