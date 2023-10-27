November at Family Focused Yoga: Embracing Gratitude & Giving

FARMINGTON – As we step into the heartwarming month of November, Family Focused Yoga is thrilled to announce the theme for this month: Gratitude & Giving!

Join Jenn Stone and Family Focused Yoga for a journey of gratitude, where we delve into the enriching practice of acknowledging and appreciating the beauty in our lives, big or small. Through yoga, mindfulness activities, and movement, we will explore the profound benefits of gratitude and giving.

What to expect:

Gratitude-Focused Yoga: Sessions are designed to cultivate gratitude, promoting inner peace and positivity.

Mindfulness Activities: Engage in mindfulness exercises that encourage gratitude in everyday movements, fostering a sense of awareness.

Movement: Experience the joy of playful movements as a family, celebrating the spirit of togetherness and gratitude.

Breath Work: Engaging in breathwork techniques can help kids and families cultivate calmness, reduce stress, improve focus, and strengthen emotional resilience, promoting overall well-being and harmony with the family.

Giving: Embrace the feeling of giving by participating in activities and initiatives that make a huge difference in the spreading peace in the community, home, and oneself.

Take Home Activities: Continue the fun at home with interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Why Gratitude & Giving Matters: Practicing gratitude enhances our overall well-being, strengthens relationships, and natures a positive mindset. Together, we can create a ripple effect of kindness, compassion, and gratitude in our wonderful community.

Pricing:

Monthly Family Package: Enjoy the entire month of Gratitude & Giving for just $80!

Drop-In Classes: Welcoming drop-in classes at $25 per class! (Price can be adjusted if after the drop-in class you want to sign up for the whole month.)

Registration for the full month are due by Thursday, November 2.

Benefits of the Whole Month:

Community Building: Connect with like-minded families, building a supportive and caring yoga community.

Repetition & Continuity: Experience the benefits of a consistent practice, allowing the flow of the class to become comforting and routine, especially for our little yogis.

Automatic Skills: Develop new skills with continued practice, enhancing muscle memory and fostering holistic growth.

Sign up today, space is limited due to group size. www.familyfocusedyoga.com