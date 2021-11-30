November fun and food at Cape Cod Hill School

NEW SHARON – November was a month to be thankful for at Cape Cod Hill School.

The PTO funded a fine dining experience for students and staff. All were invited to dress up in their fancy clothes. The lights in the cafeteria were turned down low, music was playing, and the cafeteria was decorated. Students were served a savory Thanksgiving dinner, complete with a fancy dessert.

The PBIS team and PTO also celebrated the hard work of CCHS staff by giving them a STAFFSgiving with an ice cream bar. Staff were invited to come create their own ice cream sundae or ice cream float.