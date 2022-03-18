Officer Ethan Boyd awarded Farmington Police Department Officer of the Year for 2021

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Police Department is pleased to announce the selection of Officer Ethan Boyd as its 2021 Officer of the Year. Officer Boyd was presented the award during a recent Department meeting with his family present along with Farmington Town Manager Christian Waller. Officer Boyd is presently assigned to Patrol along with his narcotics detection K9 “Hook”.

Officer Boyd was presented the award in recognition of his law enforcement efforts including an incident involving a suicidal subject that was armed with a handgun that was resolved peacefully. Another incident involved a suspicious vehicle that resulted in the seizure of several grams of the dangerous drug Fentanyl, several firearms and the subsequent arrest of the driver. Chief Kenneth Charles also recognized Officer Boyd’s efforts as the department Field Training Officer, developing and mentoring the departments newest Officers.

Chief Charles stated, “With this representative acknowledgement of your achievements, you have stood out, well deserving of recognition as Farmington Police Department’s 2021 Officer of the Year.”

Officer Boyd graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 2016 and has been employed by Farmington Police Department since 2019. Officer Boyd has been a K9 Handler since 2020.