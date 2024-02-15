Old South Church hosting free community lunch Saturday, February 17

FARMINGTON – The free February Community Lunch at Old South Church will be held Saturday, February 17 at 12 p.m. It will feature Stan’s regionally famous American Chop Suey with a tossed salad, rolls, and cake. This dish always receives rave reviews, and if you’ve never had it, it’s time to give it a try!

The Community lunch, hosted by Old South Church, takes place on the third Saturday of the month between September and May. Future dates for 2024 are March 16, April 20, and May 18. This outreach offers free meals for all and an opportunity for socializing and engaging with the community.