Old South Church offering free meals this fall

FARMINGTON – Two popular free meal programs return to Old South First Congregational Church, UCC in Farmington this fall.

The Pancakery Cafe, run by the youth group, offers brunch with homemade soup, quiches, sandwiches, salads, and, of course, pancakes. They also serve up coffee, tea, and expertly made cappuccinos. While the food will be served as take-out, The Pancakery will offer cafe tables so folks can stay and enjoy their meals – they’ll even have live music! The Pancakery Cafe is open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month.

The Community Luncheon, a delicious tradition for years, was “paused” during the height of the pandemic and is now happily re-opening. The free meal is prepared by the legendary trio of Stan, Dick and Anne, and is served “sit-down family style” at noon on the third Saturday of the month.

Prefer take-out? They will offer “to-go” luncheons, too, between noon and 12:30 p.m. You can also request a meal delivered to you – call the church office at 778-0424 and leave a message. The September Community Luncheon will be served Saturday, September 17. The menu will be roast pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuits, and cake.

Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, is located at 235 Main Street in Farmington.

Fall 2022 schedule for the Pancakery Cafe and Community Luncheon:

Saturday, September 17 – Community Luncheon, 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2 – Pancakery Cafe, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, October 15 – Community Luncheon, 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 6 – Pancakery Cafe, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Saturday November 19 – Community Luncheon, 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 – Pancakery Cafe, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, December 17 – Community Luncheon, 12 – 12:30 p.m.