Old South Church raffle features heirloom quality quilts

FARMINGTON – Two heirloom quality hand-pieced quilts have been donated by longtime Farmington quilter Patricia Hayden to be raffled off as a fundraiser for Old South First Congregational Church. Each quilt will have only 100 raffle tickets sold for $10 per ticket. The two winning tickets will be drawn once all the raffle tickets are sold. All proceeds from the quilt raffles will support the Church’s community service, outreach and youth programs, including the new Essentials Closet, and ongoing programs such as the youth operated Coat Closet and Pancakery, and the Community Lunch

Patricia has had a lifelong music career, retiring after 38 years as organist at Old South First Congregational Church in August 2023, and accompanist in the greater Farmington area for countless musical groups and events over the years.

Her quilts are as lyrical as her music. Each quilt’s top pieces were carefully and lovingly hand sewn together by Patricia, then all layers were assembled and custom topstitched by Cherie Tompkins at her quilt shop Pins and Needles with a longarm quilting machine.

One quilt is 60” x 60” featuring multicolor scrap blocks assembled to create a light and dark criss-cross pattern. The back is designed with strips in shades of blue framing a center block with additional shades of blue and complimentary accents. This quilt was made in 2013. Both Patricia Hayden and Cherie Tompkins’ names are written alongside the date of completion.

The other quilt is 58” x 72” and features shades of yellow, reds, blues, tan, and other accent colors. Each block has points around the center square. The back has a lighter background with a small open print that complements the quilt front. This quilt was finished in 2018 and displays both Hayden and Tompkins’ names alongside the date.

Raffle tickets are available at the Old South Church located at 235 Main Street in Farmington during office hours tel 207-778-0424, at Wears and Wares and Good Times Unlimited RV, both on the Wilton Rd in Farmington, Sunday mornings from 10:30-11:00 during coffee hour following worship service, and during the intermission at Old South Church Concert Series events. Tickets will be available until all tickets are sold for both quilts. For more information contact Debbie Davis-Robinson at oldsouthchurchconcerts@gmail.com or call 207-491-5919

Photos courtesy of Roy Scribner.