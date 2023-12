FARMINGTON – The Old South First Congregational Church located at 235 Main Street in Farmington will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, December 16, at noon.

Lunch options for the afternoon include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, biscuits, and pie for dessert. Eat-in and take-out options will be available.

For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.