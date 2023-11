LIVERMORE – The 6th annual Olde Fashioned Christmas is approaching on December 8, 9 and 10. The event is hosted by the Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce. The weekend will be held at the Norlands Living History Center, located at 290 Norlands Rd, Livermore. Come enjoy the holiday celebrations on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.