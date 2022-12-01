Olde-Fashioned Christmas Festival this weekend

JAY – The Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce is holding their 5th Annual Olde-Fashioned Christmas Festival at Boothbay Orchard in Livermore this weekend.

The event is free and outdoors. Stroll through the lighted tree path and warm up by the fire on the way to the barn, decked out with trees and wreaths. The trees and wreaths will be raffled off; tickets are $1 each at the barn.

Donations will be accepted for mac and cheese or other easy, healthy snack foods for Feeding Phoenix, the food cupboard in the middle school. New Beginnings, which supports homeless teens, will be collecting used adult bikes at the farm stand through Dec. 5.

Local crafts will be for sale in the farm stand and the guest house.

Tickets and donations go directly to local needs and organizations.

Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 to 7 p.m., with Santa visiting from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 to 5 p.m.

For more information visit: www.jay-livermore-lf.org