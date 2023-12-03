Open Sanctuary: An Advent Invitation

FARMINGTON – The season of Advent—the days leading up to Christmas—is a time for hope, prayer, and quiet anticipation. Old South church’s historic Sanctuary will be open to all for peaceful candlelit contemplation during the weeks leading to Christmas. Visitors are welcome to light a candle to accompany their meditations and prayers.

Please note that at times the Sanctuary is quite cool; simple acrylic throw blankets are available to borrow.

The Sanctuary will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in December, beginning Dec. 7. Please use the church’s south side door (to the left of the Main Street doors; signs will indicate the entrance).

For more information, please contact the church at 207-778-0424.