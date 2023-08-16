OTIS FCU Yard Sale for Ending Hunger this Saturday, August 19

JAY – OTIS FCU is holding their Annual Yard Sale for Ending Hunger on Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the OTIS FCU parking lot (170 Main Street, Jay). From sports equipment to household goods, a variety of items will be available for purchase by donation. All donations will be accepted, and all proceeds go to local food pantries through the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

To learn more about OTIS FCU and Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger, please visit OTIS FCU’s website or Facebook page.