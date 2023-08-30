OTIS Federal Credit Union donates back-to-school supplies to two RSU 73 schools

JAY – On Friday, August 25, OTIS Federal Credit Union hosted a “Totes for Teachers” Event for local teachers and school staff to stop by and pick up back-to-school supplies. Despite the rainy weather, school employees from multiple districts within OTIS FCU’s field of membership were able to stop by for school supplies (and freshly popped popcorn!).

Following the event, remaining items were donated to two schools within RSU 73. OTIS FCU employees Josie Metivier, Jasmine Jackman, and Kimberly Couture visited Spruce Mountain Primary School and Spruce Mountain Elementary School with OTIS FCU’s back-to-school donation.

“One of the guiding principles of credit unions is a ‘concern for community.’ OTIS FCU has always been extremely involved in the local community, from donating to area food pantries through the Campaign for Ending Hunger to being a Corporate Champion sponsor of the local United Way,” stated Kimberly Couture, OTIS FCU’s Director of Marketing & Communications. “We are always looking for ways to give back, and the start of a new school year is a perfect time to show our local educators how much they are appreciated.”

OTIS FCU wishes all school staff and students a great start to the new school year!