OTIS Federal Credit Union holding Annual Plant Sale

JAY – OTIS FCU is holding their Annual Plant Sale for Ending Hunger on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the OTIS FCU parking lot (170 Main Street, Jay). A variety of plants and flowers will be available for purchase by donation. All proceeds go to local food pantries through the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

Two winners for the Planter Raffle will be drawn that day as well! Chances can be purchased with one of the friendly Tellers, and proceeds go toward ending hunger in the local area. Chances are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5! To view the beautiful, handmade planters, stop by the Jay location or visit the OTIS FCU website or Facebook page.