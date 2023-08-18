OTIS Federal Credit Union hosting “Totes for Teachers” giveaway on Friday, August 25th

JAY — In response to local educators’ back-to-school needs, OTIS Federal Credit Union will be hosting a “Totes for Teachers” Giveaway on Friday, August 25th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 170 Main Street in Jay. OTIS totes with school supplies as well as cleaning supplies will be handed out to local teachers and staff who work at schools within OTIS FCU’s field of membership.

OTIS FCU Loan Officer Jasmine Jackman initially proposed the idea of giving back-to-school supplies to local educators. When asked what made her think of doing this, she responded, “I saw my nephew’s back-to-school wish list from his teacher, and I realized that there was a local need that OTIS FCU could help fulfill.” Together with Kimberly Couture, OTIS FCU’s Director of Marketing & Communications, she organized the purchase of special OTIS totes and a myriad of back-to-school supplies to give away for the event.

Any local teacher (or other school staff member) is welcome to stop by OTIS FCU’s Member Resource Room anytime during the event for some free back-to-school supplies and freshly popped popcorn. School ID must be presented at time of pickup.

“OTIS FCU thanks everyone from bus drivers to teachers, administrators, and ed techs for all that you do for our local youth. We are happy to help simplify the start to your school year!”