OTIS Federal Credit Union plant sale for ending hunger

JAY – Don’t miss our Annual Plant Sale for Ending Hunger, which will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in our parking lot at 170 Main Street in Jay (rain or shine!). We will have a variety of plants available for purchase by donation. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to local food pantries through the Maine Credit Union’s Campaign for Ending Hunger. Hope to see you here!

If you would like to donate plants or pots, you may drop them off at the Credit Union the week before the sale or call us at (207) 897-0900 and ask to speak with Ryan or Darice.