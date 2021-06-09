OTIS Federal Credit Union’s annual plant sale and raffle raises more than $1,000 for the Campaign for Ending Hunger

JAY – On Saturday, May 29, OTIS Federal Credit Union held its Annual Plant Sale and Planter Raffle in its member parking lot to raise funds for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. All sales were donation-based, and all donations were accepted.

This year’s Plant Sale was a huge success, raising a record-breaking total of $1,031.87 for the Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine.

“We had a great response from the community, and without the generous donations of plants, flower pots, and funds, we would not have been able to raise what we did for Ending Hunger,” said Elise Despres, Member Specialist/IRAs at OTIS FCU. “A big thank you to everyone involved for all of their support!”

All funds raised by OTIS FCU for Ending Hunger stay within the Credit Union’s field of membership, and are disbursed to several local food pantries and hunger organizations throughout the year.