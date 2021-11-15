Pets of the Week: Amnisty & Cappy

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Amnisty, 1 to 3 years, female: Hi there, my name is Amnisty. I’m an independent girl who has a kind of sweet and very spicy personality. I’d prefer to find a home without other animals or small children.

Cappy, Pitbull mix, 4 to 6 years, male: Meet Cappy! Cappy is a giant lovebug who loves people. He loves going for walks and being outdoors. Cappy has a lot of energy and would love to find an active home who is willing to take him with them on adventures. Cappy would love to meet your current dogs to see if they can be friends.