Pets of the Week: Anna-Marie and Khloe

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Anna-Marie, Mixed Breed, 13 years old, Female: Get ready to meet the cutest little old yeti who can’t wait to shower her furever family with all the love and cuddles a dog can offer.

Personality: Anna-Marie is a spunky old gal who doesn’t let her age slow her down! She loves to play and go for walks but is also more than content to cuddle up on the couch with you while you watch a movie or read a book.

Special Skills: Anna is particularly good at impersonating yetis. She would be the perfect pooch to take with you as you hunt for bigfoot in the woods!

Compatibility: Anna-Marie gets along well with humans and dogs alike. However, she’s not the biggest fan of cats, so she would do best in a cat-free home.

Medical History: Anna-Marie is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped

Come and adopt this adorable little lady today!

Khloe, Doberman/Rottweiler mix, 1-5 years old, Female: Meet Khloe, a dog with a heart as big as her muscles!

Personality: Khloe is the definition of a people person – she loves everyone she meets! She’s affectionate, outgoing, playful, and is basically a lapdog wan-na-be.

Special Skills: This pup is a weight-lifting champion (okay, maybe not really), a professional cuddle bug, and she gives out the sweetest kisses you’ve ever experienced. She is also our longest term resident as she’s been with us for almost a year now!

Compatibility: Khloe is wonderful with humans, and we believe she would be great with kids too! While she needs to start off as an only dog, and she’s good with dog-savvy cats given a proper introduction.

Medical History: Khloe is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped. She’s healthy and ready to bring her big heart to her forever home.