Pets of the Week: Anne and Rex

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Anne, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi there, my name is Anne. I am a sweet and beautiful torti girl who loves affection and is quite the little chatterbox when I want to be.

Rex, Great Dane, Male, 4 to 6 Years: Meet Rex!! Rex is a loving and outgoing guy with a personality to match his stature! He loves to play tug of war and chase after sticks (or small trees) and going for walks in the woods. Rex has decent leash manners and a willing personality! Due to his size and exuberance, we think he would be best suited to a home with Dane experience and without small children. Rex also good with cats! Rex can be dog selective and isn’t good with other male dogs.