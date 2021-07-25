Pets of the Week: Apollo, Luke & Leia

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Apollo, 1 to 3 Years, Male

Meet Apollo! This guy is super sweet, outgoing and is very quick to make friends with everyone who comes in the cat room. Apollo does great with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Meet Luke and Leia!

This adorable bonded pair recently came up from Mississippi and are looking for their furever home together. Their favorite pass times include going for walks, playing together, and cuddling their human friends. They are both pretty laid back and are polite on leash, happy to go slow and take in lots of smells. They also seem good with cats, Leia even being a little shy of our feral colony. Luke seems to really enjoy water and climbing. Their adoption fee as a bonded pair is $300. Luke and Leia are both 2 years old. They are Great Pyrenees mixes but they are both lab sized.