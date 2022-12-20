Pets of the Week: Arlow and Artemis

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Arlow, 6 months to 1 year old, male: Hi! My name is Arlow. I’m a sweet boy but it can take me a bit to warm up to new people. I’m very cat social and you can often find me cuddling with Artemis. I would love a home with other cats to cuddle and play with!

Artemis, 6 months to 1 year old, female: Hello there. My name is Artemis. I’m a mellow and sweet little lady. I like to pretend I hate people, but I actually quite enjoy pets and affection. I get on really well with other cats and would love a home with a friend.