Pets of the Week: Ashes and Kiwi

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ashes, 5 years old, female: Hello, my name is Ashes. I’m a rather petite and affectionate girl, although I can be somewhat guarded with new people. I love cozy little places where I can curl up and nap. I’d love a calm and quiet home that has lots of little cozy places for me.

Kiwi, 10 months old, male: Hello! I’m Kiwi. I’m a very good boy and I love to play! Feather toys and laser pointers are the best things! I’m still pretty people shy, but I can overcome my shyness if you have a cool enough toy. I love other cats and would either need to go home with another cat or go to a home with other cat social cats!