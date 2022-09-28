Pets of the Week: Ava and Howl

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ava, Beagle Jack Russell mix, 1-3 years old, female: Hello! My name is Ava. I’m a very loving, spunky little girl who loves her humans. I love going on walks in the woods and finding pinecones to toss around and play with! Squeaky toys are my favorite and I love to cuddle and give kisses. I’m just a wonderful little lady!

I’m good with other dogs and dog savvy cats. I’d love to meet your current dogs and see if we can be friends!

Howl, 1-3 years old, male: Oh hello, I’m Howl. I’m pretty laid back and mellow. I like humans and won’t say no to some attention but I’m also ok with doing my own thing. I get along well with the other cats and would do fine in a home with others.