Pets of the Week: Baba Yaga and Bruno

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Baba Yaga, 4-6 years old, female: Hi! I’m Baba Yaga! I’m a very affectionate and playful little lady! I love people and I absolutely love attention! I’m an incredible little lady and I do great with other cats. I’d love to meet you if you wanted to come say hi!

Bruno, 7+ years old, male, Pitbull mix: Hi, I’m Bruno! I’m the best little old man! I love people and going for walks. I’m very affectionate and super food motivated. I’d do good with a lot of family types as I’m a happy, cuddly old man who’s eager to make friends! I’d love to have a meet and greet with your current dog if she’s a lady as I’m a bit of a lady’s man however, I don’t do great with other boys. Also, cats are a little too exciting for me, so I’d do best in a home without them.