Pets of the Week: Bagheera, Mowgli and Khloe

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Meet Bagheera and Mowgli! These two boys are incredibly friendly, love to cuddle, and just so happen to be looking for a forever home they can share together! Sadly they both tested positive for FIV and would need to go to a home that either has no other cats or already has FIV-positive cats and will only have FIV-positive cats. They’re incredibly loving and will make wonderful companions to whoever adopts them! If you’re interested in adopting these two please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours Monday through Saturday from noon to four!

Say hello to miss Khloe! This big girl is a 3-4 year old Rottweiler/Doberman mix and a massive cuddle bug! Today marks her 167th day at the shelter and despite being a gorgeous, outgoing, people-loving, playful lady she hasn’t had any interest and we can’t figure it out.

Khloe’s favorite pastimes are snuggling on the couch, learning new tricks, and playing with her humans. She loves just about any toy but stuffies and rope toys are her favorite. This big girl loves to run around the dog park and gets the silliest zoomies!

Khloe has yet to meet a human she didn’t love. She gives wonderful hugs and super sweet kisses. If you’re looking for a workout buddy who will give you the sweetest cuddles after Khloe is your girl.

As far as her home requirements go she’ll require a home where she can be your only pet. She would do good with older children however she doesn’t realize how big she is so she might be too much for a family with little kids. She is also strong and would need someone who can handle walking a big girl like her.

If you think Khloe is the perfect fit for you and your family give us a call at 207-778-2638 and we’ll be more than happy to set a time for you to meet her! Khloe can’t wait to meet you.