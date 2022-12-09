Pets of the Week: Bagheera & Mowgli, and Ralph

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bagheera and Mowgli: These two boys are incredibly friendly, love to cuddle, and just so happen to be looking for a forever home they can share together! Sadly they both tested positive for FIV and would need to go to a home that either has no other cats or already has FIV-positive cats and will only have FIV-positive cats. They’re incredibly loving and will make wonderful companions to whoever adopts them! If you’re interested in adopting these two please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours Monday through Saturday from noon to four!

Ralph, Husky/Shepherd mix, 1 year old, male: Hello there! I’m Ralph. I’m a wonderful little man, very affectionate and cuddly. I love treats and I’m very eager to please! I know a lot of tricks, and I have really good leash manners. I get very attached to my humans and would need a home that could help me through my anxiety and be open to help from a trainer. Since being here I started taking calming supplements which have helped my anxiety quite a bit! I can get overwhelmed by other dogs and would do best in a home without other dogs. I’ve done good with the cats here and would be ok in a home with them.