Pets of the Week: Bandit and Jacinda

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at

the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jacinda, Female, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there! My name is Jacinda. I am a sweet and outgoing girl who loves hanging out on the catio and breathing in all the fresh air! I love attention and get along well with the other cat-friendly cats here at the shelter.

Bandit, 10 Years, Male, Mixed Breed: Meet Bandit! Bandit is a small and talkative guy looking for a quiet home for the remainder of his golden years. Bandit is loving with the people whom he chooses to be his friends but is indifferent about the rest. He can be selective with his humans and will need a patient home who will give him the time to adjust. Bandit would prefer to find a home without other dogs, but he has done well with the cats here at the shelter. We have not seen him interact with children, but he can be skittish when it comes to loud noises and sudden movement, so we would really love to find him a laid back and quiet home!