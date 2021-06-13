Pets of the Week: Bandit and Persephone

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bandit, 10 years, male, mixed breed: Meet Bandit! Bandit is a small and talkative guy looking for a quiet home for the remainder of his golden years. Bandit is loving with the people who he chooses to be his friends but is indifferent about the rest. He can be selective with his humans and will need a patient home who will give him the time he needs to adjust. Bandit would prefer to find a home without other dogs, but he has done well with the cats here at the shelter. We have not seen him interact with children, but he can be skittish when it comes to loud noises and sudden movement, so we would really love to find him a laid back and quiet home.

Persephone, 1 to 3 years, female: Hi! My name is Persephone. I’m a sweet and laid-back girl who loves people, attention, and being doted on. I would love to find a home where I am your only pet.