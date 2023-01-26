Pets of the Week: Bellflower and Cedric

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bellflower, unfixed female, adult: Hello there, my name is Bellflower. I can be a little jumpy if you approach me too quickly, but if you are slow and gentle with me, I am very sweet. I love to be pet and I’m ok with being held! I also do well for nail trims and grooming in general. I’m also very well litter box trained so I like to keep my space clean!

Cedric, 1-3 years old, Terrier mix: Cedric is a very sweet, medium sized boy. We believe he either had a bit of a rough start or missed out on some key socialization because he can be scared easily. He’ll need a calm and loving home that can help build up his confidence. Cedric loves treats and is very food motivated! He’s very loving once he trusts you and he’ll often ask for a cuddle or two while on walks. Due to his shyness we don’t recommend that he goes to a home with other animals or children as they can be frightening to him. He loves to sit on the couch and quietly watch out the window to see what’s going on. Cedric would make a wonderful companion for someone who is looking for a loyal and loving friend who just needs a little extra TLC. Call the shelter today and set up an appointment to adopt Cedric and give him the loving, patient home he needs to thrive.