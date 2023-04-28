Pets of the Week: Bellflower and Khloe

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bellflower, unfixed female, adult: Hello there, my name is Bellflower.

I’m so so very friendly, I love humans and will always appreciate a good head scratch. I love to be pet and I’m ok with being held! I also do well for nail trims and grooming in general. I absolutely LOVE other animals and would love to go to a home with bunny friendly friends!!

I’m also very food motivated and love my daily greens! I’m very smart and love puzzle feeders.

Khloe, Doberman mix, 3-4 years old, female: Meet Khloe, a dog with a heart as big as her muscles! Khloe is an incredible sweet people dog who absolutely loves every person she meets. She’s great for nail trims and any handling, and is always ready to give her human(s) a big, slobbery kiss.

Khloe is a strong dog with a lot of energy, but that’s just a testament to her loving nature. While she might not do well with other dogs as she finds them overstimulating, we think she would do great with kids! She’s gentle and loving with everyone she meets, and can’t wait to find a forever home where she can shower her humans with all the love and affection she has to give.

Khloe is our longest term residence who has been at our shelter for 253 days. If you’re looking for a sweet, strong dog who will always be by your side, look no further than Khloe.