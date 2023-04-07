Pets of the Week: Bellflower and Lady

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bellflower, Unfixed Female, Adult: Hello there, my name is Bellflower. I’m so so very friendly, I love humans and will always appreciate a good head scratch. I love to be pet and I’m ok with being held! I also do well for nail trims and grooming in general. I absolutely LOVE other animals and would love to go to a home with bunny friendly friends!!

I’m also very food motivated and love my daily greens! I’m very smart and love puzzle feeders.

Lady, Unfixed Female, Adult: Oh, hello. My name is Lady. I’m slowly but surely warming up to humans and will allow gentle nose boops. Give me a little time to get to know you and practice patience, and I will say hello and give you kind nuzzles. I would prefer however if you don’t try to hold me, that is going a little too far.

I’m litter box trained and very good at keeping clean.