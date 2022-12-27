Pets of the Week: Bellflower and Ylva

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bellflower, unfixed female, adult: Hello there, my name is Bellflower. I can be a little jumpy if you approach me too quickly, but if you are slow and gentle with me, I am very sweet. I love to be pet and I’m ok with being held! I also do well for nail trims and grooming in general. I’m also very well litter box trained so I like to keep my space clean!

Ylva, 6 months – 1 year, female: Hello, I am Ylva. I’m a gorgeous, fluffy, tabby girl who can be a little shy around people but I’m so loving once you win me over. I get along really well with other cats, and I love to sit up high and watch everything that is going around me.