Pets of the Week: Blanket and Benjamin

1 min read

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Benjamin, 4 years, Male: is a 4 year old bunny who is looking for a quiet home without a lot of noise and commotion. He is sweet but very shy.

Blanket, 1 to 3 Years, Female:  Hi there!  My name is Blanket.  I have a very interesting personality.  I can be insanely sweet and outgoing.  I am very demanding of attention and love to be doted on.  However, when I’m done, please let me be.   I am very selective about my cat friends here at the shelter.

 

Blanket
Benjamin

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email