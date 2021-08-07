Pets of the Week: Blanket and Benjamin

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Benjamin, 4 years, Male: is a 4 year old bunny who is looking for a quiet home without a lot of noise and commotion. He is sweet but very shy.

Blanket, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi there! My name is Blanket. I have a very interesting personality. I can be insanely sweet and outgoing. I am very demanding of attention and love to be doted on. However, when I’m done, please let me be. I am very selective about my cat friends here at the shelter.