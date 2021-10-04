Pets of the Week: Bones and Peppy

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bones, Min Pin Mix Female, 9 Years: Meet Bones!! Bones is a special little girl who has a big personality and a lot of pretty big opinions on life. She is very sweet and loving with the people that she chooses to be her friends, but is pretty indifferent about everyone else. She loves going for walks and belly rubs. Bones might do ok in a home with cats that know how to stand up for themselves, otherwise she’d probably do best in a home without other animals. We would not recommend her to a home with children.

Peppy, Female, Senior: Hi there. My name is Peppy. I am a sweet, older lady once I get to know you, sometimes I take a little while to warm up to new people. I’d love to find a home as your only pet.