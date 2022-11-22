Pets of the Week: Bootsie and Bruno

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bootsie, 1-3 years old, female: Hello I’m Bootsie. I’m quiet but a very sweet little lady. I spend most of my time lounging around on the cat trees and taking naps. Although I’m pretty mellow I do really like people and I’d love it if you came to meet me

Bruno, Pitbull mix, 7+ Senior, male: Hi, I’m Bruno! I’m the best little old man! I love people and going for walks. I’m very affectionate and super food motivated. I’d do good with a lot of family types as I’m a happy, cuddly old man who’s eager to make friends! I’d love to have a meet and greet with your current dog if she’s a lady as I’m a bit of a lady’s man however, I don’t do great with other boys. Also, cats are a little too exciting for me so I’d do best in a home without them.