Pets of the Week: Buffy and Lady

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Buffy, Yellow Lab, 3-4 years old, Female: Introducing Buffy, a delightful little lady with a mix of shyness and silliness that will surely capture your heart.

Personality: Buffy may initially be a bit shy, but once she warms up to you, get ready for endless laughter and amusement. Her playful and silly antics will bring joy and entertainment to your home.

Compatibility: While Buffy may be a bit apprehensive around cats, she is generally okay with their presence. With a proper introduction, she can coexist with feline friends. Additionally, Buffy can have a meet and greet with your family’s current dog to ensure compatibility. However, she would prefer a home without small children.

Health: Buffy has been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations, ensuring her overall well-being. She has also been microchipped for identification purposes. Regular preventative measures, including flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, have been diligently provided for her continued health and comfort.

Special Traits: Buffy’s ability to bring laughter into your life is unparalleled. Her playful nature will keep you entertained and provide countless moments of joy. Just remember, she may not be the best choice for vampire protection!

If you’re seeking a sweet and silly companion who can brighten your days with laughter and bring a touch of sunshine into your home, Buffy is the perfect match. Embrace her gentle nature, share in her playful antics, and create unforgettable memories with this lovable Labrador. Adopt Buffy and experience the unconditional love and laughter she brings to every moment.

Lady, Unfixed Female, Adult: Oh, hello. My name is Lady. I’m slowly but surely warming up to humans and will allow gentle nose boops. Give me a little time to get to know you and practice patience, and I will say hello and give you kind nuzzles. I would prefer however if you don’t try to hold me, that is going a little too far.

I’m litter box trained and very good at keeping clean!